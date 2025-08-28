Man, woman arrested in serious injury road rage chase in Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with an apparent road-rage encounter in Vista that left an uninvolved pedestrian severely injured.

Deputies arrested Lindsey Leigh Bigbey, 41, and Nathan Daniel Robson, 42, near Mission Bay on Wednesday for allegedly taking part in the violent roadway fracas, each while driving an SUV, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place Sunday in the area of Calle Jules and Via Felicidad, where Bigbey, driving a Toyota Sequoia, allegedly began "aggressively" pursuing Robson, who was traveling through the residential neighborhood in a Jeep Cherokee, Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.

"During the chase, the Sequoia struck a pedestrian and several parked cars," Cottrell said. "The chase ended when Bigbey's vehicle collided head-on with another car, rendering it inoperable."

At that point, Bigbey got out of her disabled vehicle, ran over to the other suspect's SUV and got into it, after which Robson allegedly sped off.

Paramedics took the downed pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Cottrell said.

Bigbey and Robson were booked into county jail on suspicion of various criminal charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run causing injury.

The nature of the suspects' relationship to each other, if any, was not immediately clear.

