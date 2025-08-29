City: Downtown employees should take public transit to avoid special event parking fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the Gaslamp Quarter Association penned a letter to Mayor Todd Gloria decrying increased parking fees within a half mile of Petco Park for special events, a City of San Diego spokesperson recommended employees of downtown establishments take public transit, such as the trolley, for their commutes.

Although the spokesperson said they're working on a formal response to the association, they wrote in an email to ABC 10News that "metered parking spaces are not ideal or intended for employees working in downtown, as metered spaces are not designed to allow for long-term parking."

Earlier this week, reporter Perla Shaheen spoke to a manager at the Water Grill who said several crew members had already quit, since the new parking fees would cost them roughly $60 to park for the duration of their shifts when events are taking place.

"They're mostly taking home $110-$120 per day, so if you're going into half of that, it's not worth it," the manager said.

The $10 meter rate will start two hours before any Petco Park event, and will continue for four hours after the event's start time.

City of San Diego City map showing the areas that will charge $10 per hour for parking during special events at Petco Park.

The city says metered parking spaces are meant for visitors, and they argue the heightened special event parking prices are lower in price compared to the paid lots and structures in the immediate area of Petco Park.

The spokesperson recommended that employees of downtown businesses take public transit, which they described as affordable and convenient, to avoid the parking fees.

"The parking reform package, which was approved by City Council in June, aims to bring parking rates across the City to an appropriate level, especially when compared to other large cities in California," the email sent to our newsroom states.

ABC 10News also asked if the city will hire more employees in order to enforce the special event parking.

The city says the police department has requested 14 new parking enforcement positions to address the extended parking meter hours, some as late as 10 p.m., and additional parking zones throughout the area.

"The costs for these added positions will be offset by the revenue from the parking meters," the spokesperson wrote.

The revenue created by the new parking rules will be reinvested for future parking and mobility needs, including road repairs, sidewalks, striping, streetlights, traffic signals and signage.

The special event parking begins Sept. 1; it's part of the city's effort to overcome a $258 million budget deficit.

"This surge pricing plan, and the broader parking reform package, threatens the long-term economic viability of small businesses, jeopardizes employment across the restaurant and lodging industries, and ignores the real-world challenges of operating in downtown San Diego," Michael Trimble, the Gaslamp Quarter Association's executive director, wrote. "If left unaddressed, the result will be fewer employees, fewer visitors and fewer businesses able to survive in the heart of the city."

Read the full letter the Gaslamp Quarter Association sent to the mayor here.

