'We will not be silent' Gaslamp business owners frustrated by high parking rates downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's downtown parking meters will charge $10 per hour during major Petco Park events starting Tuesday, affecting every metered spot within half a mile of the ballpark.

The new special event parking rate applies to all metered spaces in the designated red zone downtown during Petco Park events with approximately 10,000 or more attendees. Mayor Todd Gloria is encouraging downtown employees to use public transit and avoid metered parking spots due to the significant cost increase.

Local businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter are voicing strong opposition to the changes, saying the higher rates will drive away customers and create financial hardship for employees.

"You're really forcing people to go somewhere else on the weekends when you're looking at parking like that," said Bill Murken, the manager at Cuban Cigar Factory.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association requested that Gloria delay the implementation and consult with local businesses before moving forward. Business owners argue the new rates will result in fewer customers and increased frustration among employees who rely on street parking.

"They're trying to make some money, trying to do their job. I don't know it just looks like a slap in the face," said Michael Harmon, manager at Whiskey Girl.

Gloria responded to the concerns in a letter Friday, emphasizing that the special event rate will only activate during large Petco Park events. He encouraged people to use public transit and asked businesses to find alternative parking arrangements for their employees.

"How are you supposed to facilitate parking for 50 employees, that's not realistic," Murken said.

The mayor defended the rate increase by noting that San Diego's meter rates remain among the lowest in California.

"We cannot continue to operate under outdated policies that fail to meet the needs of our growing city," Gloria said.

"I know they've got their reasons, they think it's helpful. Maybe they've spent too much money and they need to figure out how to get that back," Harmon said.

The coalition of businesses said Gloria's response failed to address their concerns, stating Monday: "We are not going away, we will not be silent."

