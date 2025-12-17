The Streamline: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Good Wednesday morning!

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, edition of the Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Dec. 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Dec. 17

TOP STORY:

The South Bay Union School District’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss another plan to close schools.

Nearly 400 Central Elementary School students will be moving to another campus next school year, while Berry and Sunnyslope elementary schools face the possibility of closure as the district deals with declining enrollment and rising costs.

In May, the board voted to shut down Central but chose to reevaluate the potential closures of Berry and Sunnyslope.

But at Wednesday night’s meeting, the board is expected to review a new resolution that includes updates on enrollment and operation costs that could put some district schools in limbo.

The district said it has lost more than 2,500 students over the past decade, and even with the closure of Central Elementary, some campuses could only be half-full in the next five years.

According to the district, that drop in students -- in addition to upgrades needed for the campuses’ H-VAC systems and other facility improvements – is forcing them to reevaluate.

Vanessa Barrera, the president of the Southwest Teachers Association, said the process leaves families feeling shut out.

“We, as a community, need to hold the school district, the school board accountable. They need to do what is best for our students and for our community and bring the community to the table on the decisions that they are making,” Barrera said.

While the district said Berry and Sunnyslope are part of a phased consolidation plan, with no additional closures until at least the 2028-29 school year, some teachers said the message contradicts what they heard earlier this year.

“The community came out to voice their concerns and voice why the school needed to stay open and how vital the school is to our community; and basically, it’s a slap in the face to the community,” said Berry Elementary School teacher Veronica Duarte.

Families from Central, Berry, and Sunnyslope are expected to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

It was a busy Tuesday for San Diego law enforcement as agencies responded to three separate high-intensity events in a nine-hour span.

In downtown San Diego, a man suspected in an assault case barricaded himself in his apartment in the 200 block of J Street after police officers tried to question him, sparking a lengthy standoff from around 7:30 a.m. into the late afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., SWAT personnel entered the unit and arrested the unidentified man.

According to police, a K-9 was injured in the incident but was expected to recover.

MORE: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-police-send-swat-team-to-downtown-apartment

In Lakeside, El Capitan High School was briefly locked down just after 3 p.m. after a shooting was reported near the campus.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg on Ashwood and Mapleview streets, and due to the incident’s proximity to the high school, the campus was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies searched the area for three people linked to the shooting, but no arrests were made.

The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

MORE: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-county-news/el-capitan-high-school-locked-down-due-to-nearby-shooting

In Balboa Park, a foot pursuit led to a San Diego Police shooting and the closure of a freeway ramp.

At around 4 p.m., SDPD officers tried to stop a bicyclist for an unspecified traffic-related issue in the 2900 block of Balboa Drive, but the man continued to ride away from the officers.

Officers pursued the man on the bike before he ditched the bicycle and ran away.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, during the foot chase, the man fired one shot at two pursuing SDPD officers. One officer returned fire multiple times, hitting the man in the back of the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries; the sheriff’s office confirmed no SDPD officers were hurt in the incident.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the northbound state Route 163 off-ramp to Quince Drive remained closed due to the law enforcement investigation.

MORE: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/suspect-injured-following-officer-involved-shooting-in-balboa-park

CONSUMER:

As families prepare for Christmas shopping, cyber security experts are raising concerns about internet-connected toys that could expose children and families to digital security risks.

Cyber security experts warn against internet-connected toys this holiday season

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A San Diego man's quest to preserve his father's artistic legacy has led to an unexpected reunion that bridges generations and honors two men who served their country with distinction.

Navy artwork search leads to unexpected family reunion

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: