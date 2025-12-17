Suspect injured following officer-involved shooting in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Balboa Park Tuesday afternoon, according to San Diego Police.

The incident began as a foot pursuit on the 2900 block of Balboa Drive around 4 p.m., police said.

During the pursuit, police said they engaged the suspect and fired shots, though specific details remain unclear at this time.

The suspect was hit at least once and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. No one else was injured.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.