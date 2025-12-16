El Capitan High School briefly locked down due to nearby shooting

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting near El Capitan High School in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the shooting happened on Ashwood and Mapleview Streets around 3 p.m.

El Capitan High School was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Earlier in the day, the school released the following statement:

At the request of law enforcement, El Capitan High School has initiated lockdown procedures due to police activity in the surrounding area related to an off-campus incident. All students and staff are safe. Because school had already been dismissed for the day when the lockdown was initiated, staff are gathering students who were on or near campus into secure indoor locations on campus while law enforcement works to resolve the situation. We understand that situations like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure you that students are being closely supervised and cared for by staff during this time. At this moment, it is unclear when the lockdown will be lifted, and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work closely with law enforcement. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

