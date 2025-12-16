Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego police send SWAT team to downtown apartment

The San Diego Police Department sent a SWAT team to an apartment complex downtown in response to a barricaded suspect.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department sent a SWAT team to an apartment complex downtown in response to a barricaded suspect.

SDPD confirmed to ABC 10News that SWAT units went to the 200 block of J Street after receiving a call from a woman who claimed she saw a man who had hit her with a baseball bat last Friday, Dec. 12. The apartment complex was surrounded by 9 a.m.; officers went to the suspect's apartment and demanded him to come out, but he refused.

This is when SDPD started evacuating nearby apartments.

The man was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and making verbal threats. Police believe he may be armed, and as of 12:30 p.m., he was reportedly still in the apartment.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the scene to gather the latest information.

