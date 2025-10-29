San Diego man searches for father's lost Navy artwork

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego County man is on a mission to preserve his late father's artistic legacy, uncovering a remarkable story of talent that flourished aboard U.S. Navy ships decades ago.

Nestor Vallar's home serves as a gallery for his father's artwork, with paintings decorating the walls, tables, and floors. His favorite artist isn't a famous name — it's his father, Vitaliano Vallar.

"We spent a long time, me and my brothers, researching his background and we didn't realize how good he was until he was gone," Nestor said, becoming emotional while discussing his father.

Vitaliano died in 2005, leaving behind a life his son is still trying to uncover. According to Nestor, his father grew up in the Philippines, painting billboards in Manila before joining the U.S. Navy in the late 1940s as a steward, cooking and cleaning.

"When he joined the Navy, I guess this gentleman Captain Holbrook, his captain on the Anderson, realized that he had a gift of drawing and painting," Nestor said.

Vitaliano painted admirals who served in World War I and World War II. On the ship, his father had a 4-by-5 studio to paint.

"The admiral would probably ask him, Hey, would you mind painting my wife, my girlfriend? '" Nestor said.

Whenever a dignitary visited, Captain Holbrook would have Vitaliano paint a portrait as a gift.

"So that's why a lot of these are gone," Nestor said.

Nestor has around 70 pieces of his father's work, including originals, photocopies, and old newspaper clippings.

"Through my research, I was able to find a lot of newspaper articles about him competing in Hawaii, competing with different artists locally," Nestor said.

But he believes there are more pieces out there. Every day, Nestor searches the internet, trying to trace his father's work. He started with Captain Holbrook's son, who now lives in Texas.

"I plan on going there to take a picture of the actual painting and meet the son, and the son actually told me that he met my dad on the Anderson," Nestor said.

Nestor will have an exhibit featuring his father's work at the Bonita Museum next month. He launched a GoFundMe to help with funding.

"If I don't showcase his work, his talent, then I think it'll be lost in history," Nestor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

