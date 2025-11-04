The Streamline: California voters to decide fate of Prop. 50; how scammers are looking to ruin your vacation

In the Streamline newsletter for November 4, 2025:

It’s a big day in California as voters will cast their ballots to decide Yes or No on Proposition 50. We have a breakdown on what a passage could mean for the state's political future.

Also, more concerns are being raised as a Team 10 investigation uncovers reports of assault, drug use, and fear inside San Diego’s safe sleeping sites for the area’s homeless population.

If you’re planning a vacation, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how you can avoid getting scammed before that big trip.

TOP STORY:

Today is Election Day in San Diego County and across California — the final day for voters to decide on the fate of Proposition 50.

Currently, the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission determines congressional district borders.

The passage of Prop. 50 would amend the state constitution and give the power to redraw borders to the California Legislature. District lines would be redrawn for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 election cycles, potentially giving Democrats more seats in the House.

Gov. Newsom said Prop. 50 levels the playing field with Texas, which recently redrew its district maps to heavily benefit Republicans.

Should it pass, Republican-majority cities in the county such as Santee, Ramona, and Poway, could end up in Democrat-leaning districts.

Opponents believe Prop. 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

All San Diego County vote centers, including the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa (5600 Overland Ave.), will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting or ballot drop-offs.

In-person voting centers can be found here https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html.

Drop-off locations can be found at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party in Chula Vista that left two teenagers dead.

Police announced the suspect, David Garcia, was located near his home in National City and arrested. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on murder charges.

According to police, 15-year-old Kane Roldan and 17-year-old Elias Yanez were at a party on East Prospect Street on the night of Oct. 31, when police said an argument occurred. Shots were fired, leaving Roldan and Yanez wounded.

The victims were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, but both died after arrival, according to police.

CONSUMER:

Are you planning a vacation? It turns out there are scammers out there who are planning right there with you.

Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau goes over the top travel traps that are taking consumers’ money and how you can avoid them:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Some former residents of San Diego’s safe sleeping sites are speaking out after they say they were robbed, assaulted and witnessed drug deliveries.

WATCH — Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through with some who say they prefer staying on the streets over the city’s option:

