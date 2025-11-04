Proposition 50 could reshape San Diego County's political landscape

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Republican-majority cities of Santee, Ramona, and Poway could end up in Democrat-leaning districts for the first time in years if California voters approve Proposition 50.

The ballot measure would temporarily change California's congressional districts by transferring redistricting power from an independent commission to state lawmakers, who want the districts to favor Democrats in the next three House elections.

"We don't have enough Republican districts as it is, and now they're going to take them all away," one voter said.

I spoke to voters in those areas who already sent in their ballots, hopeful to make a change.

"It's our duty as Americans, whether we agree or not with what's going on, it's important to have our voice heard," one voter said.

"It's our right, our freedom, we have the responsibility to do that," another voter said.

California currently has an independent commission to determine the borders of each district. Proposition 50 would give that power to lawmakers for the next redistricting cycle.

"If 50 passes, it'll just relegate me more to not being heard and not being seen," one voter said.

Data from Ballotpedia shows almost every district in San Diego County would become more Democratic if Proposition 50 passes, including District 48, which would potentially flip from Republican to Democrat majority based on last year's presidential election results.

"I feel fine about that. I'm not too happy with our representative right now. If that changes to somebody different, I'd be happy with that," one voter said.

Governor Newsom says Proposition 50 would level the playing field with Texas. The southern state recently made the same move but in the opposite direction, redrawing its district maps to heavily benefit Republicans.

"They're just trying to fix something Texas did; it has nothing to do with us," one voter said.

If this proposition passes, it could face challenges in court, delaying its implementation past the 2026 midterm elections.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.