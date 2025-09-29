EXPLAINER: California voters to decide on temporary congressional redistricting change

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California voters will soon decide whether to temporarily redraw the state's congressional maps, potentially altering a redistricting process that has been managed by an independent commission for the last 15 years.

For more than a decade, California's political boundaries have been determined by the state's independent redistricting commission rather than by lawmakers themselves. ABC 10News' Kimberly Hunt examined how this system works and what changes voters might consider.

Every 10 years following the census, California must redraw its political maps. These boundary lines determine congressional representation and state-level representation in Sacramento.

Previously, lawmakers drew the maps themselves, but this approach faced significant criticism. Critics called it gerrymandering, claiming politicians were picking their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives.

This criticism led voters to approve the Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2008. Two years later, the commission's authority expanded to include congressional seats.



Political Science professor Thad Kousser explained the circumstances that prompted the change.

"We had plans drawn after the 2000 census that essentially advantaged incumbents in both parties," Kousser said.

"A large coalition of groups came together and said, 'You know what, rather than have politicians draw these lines, we need to have districts that are more responsive, drawn by an independent commission,'" Kousser said.

The commission consists of 14 members: five Democrats, five Republicans and four individuals not affiliated with either party.

Commissioners are not politicians, and the process of selecting members is lengthy. They are chosen through an application and lottery system administered by the state auditor's office. The first eight commissioners then select the final six members.



In 2020, one member represented San Diego County: Patricia Sinay, a Democratic consultant from Encinitas.

Commission members must follow strict guidelines. Districts must have equal population, respect communities of interest, and cannot favor or discriminate against any party or candidate.

"Since then, in the two censuses that we had redistricting effort, led by the commission, they had lines for both the state and congress drawing lines that by most accounts are generally fairly fair," Kousser said.

The commission seeks public input to maintain transparency. They conduct dozens of hearings and allow people to submit comments and proposed maps.

When asked to comment on the current special election and efforts to temporarily redraw maps, the commission stated it has no official position regarding redrawn maps.

"The commission is proud of the work that it has done to serve the people of California, and we stand behind our maps as a fair representation of the wishes of the people of California," the commission said.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.