New poll shows where San Diegans stand as Prop. 50 vote approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows where San Diegans stand on Proposition 50 ahead of a special election to override the California Independent Redistricting Commission. Respondents also shared their opinions on how both President Trump and Gov. Newsom are doing.

When asked whether they approve or disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, 18% said they strongly approve, while 48% said they strongly disapprove. Asked the same question about Gov. Newsom, 19% said they strongly approve, while 31% said they strongly disapprove.

Meanwhile, 32% of those asked said they strongly approve of the effort to pass a state constitutional amendment to temporarily override the state’s independent redistricting commission, while 26% strongly disapprove.

According to the poll, 23% of those asked said they have already returned their ballot in the special election, while 42% said they are sure to vote. Only 5% of those polled said they probably will not vote.

A total of 51% of those polled said they plan to vote to override the independent commission, while 34% said they’d like the commission to stay in place; 15% of those asked said they are undecided.

In the poll, 31% of respondents said they are less likely to support the effort after learning it will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions, while 26% said they are more likely to support the move; 32% said the cost of the effort makes no difference.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 9-13. In total, 775 adults in San Diego County were polled.

View the complete poll results at https://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=8f5a7a15-2c00-4b24-a215-5a27afd7ff20.