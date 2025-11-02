Newsom rallies support for Prop 50 to redraw California congressional districts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom visited San Diego Saturday morning to rally support for Proposition 50, a ballot measure that would allow California lawmakers to temporarily redraw the state's congressional districts before the next census.

The governor met with chants and cheers in Rolando Village as supporters gathered to back the controversial measure.

"These are not normal times. It requires us to change, for things to change, and that's what 50 is about," Newsom said.

The measure would allow California lawmakers to temporarily redraw the state's congressional districts, which could allow Democrats to pick up several seats. Congressional district lines are normally redrawn each decade after the U.S. Census.

Newsom calls the proposition a response to states like Texas reworking their maps earlier this year.

"This is code red for our democracy. This is not about red versus blue. This is about red, white and blue. These are about the fundamental principles of fair and free elections," Newsom said.

When asked how redrawing maps to favor Democrats would be fair, given that almost half of California voters are Republican or have no party preference, Newsom defended the approach.

"You've got to fight fire with fire. They're not playing by the same set of rules," Newsom said. "The Republican Party precipitated this crisis. They acted first. This was not the fight we wanted to have. And so we're responding."

He described the effort as "leveling the playing field" for next year's election.

Members of the United Domestic Workers union were present at the rally, showing their support for Prop 50.

"We're looking for folks who we elect who are going to do the work of the people and not the work of corporate America. So this really levels the playing field," said Doug Moore, executive director of United Domestic Workers.

Former Republican Party Chair Corey Gustafson criticized the measure as partisan politics.

"It is again a partisan power grab to fuel Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions and pick a fight with President Trump. And I think that California is bigger than that," Gustafson said.

Gustafson argued the measure wouldn't be fair.

"This is a way of rigging the 2026 midterms by the Democratic Party. You have a state in California that already was gerrymandered where only nine out of 53 Republican seats were held by the Republican Party. But now it could go down to as low as four," Gustafson said.

Despite his opposition, Gustafson encouraged both parties to do what they think is right.

Ballots are out and residents have until Tuesday to cast their vote.

