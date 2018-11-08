How San Diego County — unofficially — voted during the 2018 midterms
Mark Saunders
4:42 PM, Nov 7, 2018
48 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Though there are still votes to be counted, data from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters is showing how residents voted on some of the most widely publicized races this midterm election.
While the Registrar's data reports 100 percent of precincts, there are about 490,000 outstanding ballots waiting to be processed — so these numbers are not the county's official results.
They do, however, show how San Diegans compare in statewide races.
STATE
The race for governor was fairly close according to the data, with Democrat Gavin Newsom leading 53.87 percent to Republican John Cox's 46.13 percent.
Cox conceded to Newsom late Tuesday after statewide numbers showed Newsom take the lead, winning 59 percent to 41 percent.
San Diego County voters shot down a proposition to implement rent control in California, with 64.29 percent saying "no." About 62 percent of statewide voters also shot down Proposition 10.
San Diego County also stayed close to the statewide results on Proposition 12, establishing new standards for farm animals. The county saw a 59.15 percent approval of the prop, while it passed the state with about 61 percent of the vote.
MEASURES
The most contentious measures in San Diego were perhaps Measure E and G, for the Mission Valley stadium site.
Measure E, the SoccerCity proposal, faced a wall of disapproval with 69.57 percent of San Diego voters saying "no."
Measure G, the SDSU West proposal, took in 54.55 percent approval from voters.
Measure W didn't win over National City voters, with 53.9 percent disapproval. The measure would've brought rent control to National City.
Chula Vista's Measure Q and La Mesa's Measure V, both aimed at allowing the cities to tax marijuana dispensaries, each took in a majority of votes. Measure Q gained 63.46 percent approval and Measure V received 72.52 percent approval.
To see the Registrar's unofficial tally results for all county races, click here.