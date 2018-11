SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- 120,000 new voters registered for the midterm vote since the primaries. Where are those voters and what races will they impact?

Data for Nov. 6, 2018 Gubernatorial General Election shows election precinct and district information.

Zoom into map to find total number of registered voters by precinct.

Can't see the map? Go here

Source: County of San Diego Registrar of Voters