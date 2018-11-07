49th Congressional District: Democrat Mike Levin holds slim lead over Republican Diane Harkey

(KGTV) - Democrat Mike Levin is holding a narrow lead over Republican Diane Harkey in the race to replace retiring 49th District Rep. Darrell Issa.



As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 67 percent of precincts reporting, Levin leads Harkey 52 percent to 48 percent.



Levin, an environmental lawyer, has never held political office, but he has served as the executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County.



Prior to sitting on the Board of Equalization, Harkey served in the state Assembly from 2008 to 2014, representing southern Orange County. She also served on the Dana Point City Council.



Earlier this year, Harkey received an endorsement from Issa shortly after he announced he would seek reelection. She received an endorsement from President Trump in August.



In the 49th District, which straddles Orange and San Diego counties and includes cities such as San Clemente and Oceanside, Issa is stepping aside after an unexpectedly narrow reelection win two years ago.