SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Democrats' 5-4 majority on the technically

nonpartisan San Diego City Council was on pace Wednesday to increase to 6-3, a

majority immune to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's veto.

Democrat physician Jennifer Campbell was holding a solid lead over

Republican incumbent District 2 City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf. Meanwhile,

Democrat and District 4 City Councilwoman Myrtle Cole was fighting a losing

battle to fellow Democrat and civil rights lawyer Monica Montgomery.

Should Cole or Zapf lose, they would become the first City Council

member to lose re-election since 1991.

In District 6, Republican City Councilman Chris Cate bested challenger

Tommy Hough.

Vivian Moreno, a staffer for termed out District 8 City Councilman

David Alvarez, was leading San Ysidro school board member Antonio Martinez in

the race to take Alvarez's seat. Alvarez, Moreno and Martinez are all

Democrats.

The race for the council's seat representing District 2 became one of

the fiercest in the city. Zapf cruised through the primary with 44.6 percent of

the vote, more than double anyone else's share of votes in the district. Zapf

shook off an August challenge to her re-election eligibility by third-place

finisher Bryan Pease, who argued that Zapf was termed out because she had

already served two terms.

Zapf's argument, held up by an appeals court panel, was that she

served her first term representing District 6 and was redistricted into

District 2.

Campbell argued that Zapf is more closely aligned with President

Donald Trump than the coastal district's left-leaning population, where

Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 10,000.

District 2 residents also had campaign advertisements and mailers

thrust upon them highlighting past comments by Zapf -- which she later

apologized for -- disparaging gay people and homosexuality. Zapf's mailers

argued that Campbell may have committed disability fraud, and should be

dismissed as a viable candidate on that allegation alone.

Both candidates received large amounts of financial support from

outside groups in the run-up to the election -- labor unions for Campbell and

business groups for Zapf. The campaigns of both women could theoretically spend

a combined total of $2.4 million on the race by the time the election dust

settles.

Cate never appeared as vulnerable as Zapf due to his success in the

primary and vast fundraising lead. Cate took 58.5 percent of the primary vote,

while Hough mustered 16 percent. Cate also led Hough in fundraising $151,320 to

$4,860 as of Sept. 22, according to KPBS.

Hough argued that he will narrow the gap between him and Cate with his

ground game and claims Cate has handled multiple issues poorly during his

term, like vacation rentals and community choice energy, which the city plans

to implement by 2021.

Hough also railed against Cate for providing a confidential memo from

the City Attorney's office about Measure E, the SoccerCity initiative, to

SoccerCity officials in June 2017. Cate paid a $5,000 fine for the leak, but

the state Attorney General's Office opted in May not to charge Cate.

Cate mostly campaigned on his City Council record of fixing roads and

saving two senior centers in the district from closing. Cate argued to the San

Diego Union-Tribune that the race should be focused on results.

Cole's second-place finish in the June primary, albeit by a meager six

votes, surprised City Hall politicians on both sides of the aisle. Cole

suggested to Voice of San Diego in July that her lack of a ground game during

the primary was the main cause of the result.

The district, sandwiched between City Heights on the west and Lemon

Grove on the east, is deeply blue, with registered Democrats outnumbering

Republicans 3-to-1. However, Cole is the most moderate of the five current

Democratic City Council members, a fact that might have caused Montgomery to

enter the race.

Montgomery is a former member of Cole's staff who resigned last year

when Cole suggested that some racial profiling is useful. Montgomery has argued

that Cole is twisted around the axle of City Hall politics, keeping her from

effectively representing her District 4 constituents.

Cole stepped up her campaigning after the primary and has received

significant financial backing from labor leaders in recent months. Two weeks

before the election, Cole also received support from a somewhat unlikely

source.

A report by Voice of San Diego revealed that Mayor Kevin Faulconer

nixed two planned campaign expenditures that would have gone to Montgomery and

has helped raise money for Cole since September. Theoretically, a Democratic

council with Cole as the swing vote would be more beneficial to Faulconer than

the more progressive Montgomery.

City Council District 8 is something of a wild card, given Alvarez is

termed out and unable to run again. Alvarez is running for a seat on the San

Diego Community College District Board of Trustees.

Moreno led the way in the June primary with 35.8 percent of the vote

while Martinez advanced to the general election by just three votes over human

rights advocate Christian Ramirez. Despite the narrow margin, Martinez received

the endorsement of both Ramirez and the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Martinez frames himself as something of an outsider, claiming that the

City Council largely ignores District 8, which is geographically separated

and includes Barrio Logan, Otay Mesa and San Ysidro.

"Our community has been ignored for too long," Martinez said in his

official statement. "I'll fight for the fair share our neighborhoods

deserve."

Moreno, however, ran on her experience in City Hall, arguing that the

transition from Alvarez to her would be negligible. Moreno would also be the

first woman to represent the region on the council. Moreno is supported by

Alvarez, the Sierra Club, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and City

Councilwoman Georgette Gomez.

Meanwhile, voters approved Measures K and YY.

Measure K will correct the phrasing in the City Charter's term-limit

provision for City Council members, limiting them to two terms regardless of

district. In essence, Zapf would not be eligible for re-election this year had

the specifications in Measure K already been on the books.

Measure YY, meanwhile, faced staunch opposition from taxpayer groups

and local conservatives, who argued that it will run up an eight-figure debt

for the county. The measure authorizes the San Diego Unified School District to

issue $3.5 billion in bonds to fund repairs and upgrades to schools across the

district.

"The San Diego Unified School District board has recklessly

mismanaged its finances and now wants struggling San Diego families to pay over

$1,000 each to bail them out," said former City Councilman Carl DeMaio, part

of a coalition of businesses and taxpayer advocates opposing the measure.

The bonds will fund improvements to school security, classroom

technology, plumbing and campus infrastructure and, most importantly, remove

asbestos from campuses and lead from drinking water.

