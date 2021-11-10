WATCH LIVE: ABC 10News Honor Flight Veterans Day special

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., ABC 10News presents an Honor Flight special in honor of Veterans Day.
Join us as ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt and reporter Leah Pezzetti as they share the stories of veterans who recently traveled from San Diego to Washington D.C. to visit monuments created in their honor.
Watch the special live in the player below or on your favorite streaming device on the ABC 10News app at 7:30 p.m. Thursday:
HONOR FLIGHT COVERAGE:
