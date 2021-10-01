San Diego veterans take off in Honor Flight trek to DC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday was wheels up for a group of San Diego veterans, as they embarked on their Honor Flight, the first flight in two years due to the pandemic.

The group of 94 veterans, seven over the age of 100, took off from San Diego International Airport en route to Washington D.C., where they will spend the weekend visiting memorials created in their honor and for fallen servicemembers.

The trip is set to take the veterans to Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, the US Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the US Navy Yard Museum.

The experience was put on hold for two years to the coronavirus pandemic, but Friday, veterans were thrilled to finally be able to make the trek.

ABC 10News reporter Leah Pezzetti will be along for the journey and continue coverage throughout the weekend here. ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt is also on the trip to accompany her father, a Korean War veteran.