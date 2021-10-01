Honor Flight San Diego taking first trip in 2 years, 104-year-old veteran attending

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Honor Flight San Diego will be flying veterans out to Washington D.C. for the first time in two years on Friday, October 1.

After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, Honor Flight will be taking 94 veterans, ages 85 to 104, to D.C. for the weekend to tour their war memorials.

Robert "Bob" Brown, 104, is the oldest veteran on the trip, and he was in the U.S. Navy when he served in World War II.

Brown served about 30 years, or as he puts it, “29 years, 8 months and 16 days.”

The veteran says that keeping his fingers crossed is what got him through the Navy and his long life, so he will continue doing that on the trip to Washington.

He might be the oldest veteran, but there are six veterans in total who are 100 or older who will be going on the trip.

The trip leaves Friday morning from San Diego then returns Sunday afternoon. The public is invited to welcome them back Sunday at 2 p.m. at baggage claim 2. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.

ABC 10News reporter Leah Pezzetti will be on the flight with the veterans and their guardians and will be posting updates to social media throughout the weekend, in addition to sharing stories on-air and online.