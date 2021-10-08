Honor Flight San Diego flies Vietnam veteran battling declining health to D.C.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Honor Flight San Diego flew 94 veterans out to Washington D.C. the weekend of Oct. 1, 2021 for the first time in two years.

San Diego’s Honor Flight chapter is still focusing on making sure all World War II and Korean War veterans make it on the trip before opening it up to Vietnam-era veterans, but will make exceptions if Vietnam veterans have severe health issues. On this trip, there was one Vietnam veteran who was invited to attend.

Edd Robinson was drafted to the Army during Vietnam. Now, his health is deteriorating. Throughout the last decade, he’s been fighting a tumor in his liver, then bladder cancer. Sept. 13, he stopped treatments.

“My friends and doctors at the VA have used the last treatment they can through chemotherapy and now I’m kind of on my own,” said Robinson.

He said he’s not sure what his future holds, but he knows that he’s feeling much better now that chemo has stopped.

“Over the last six years I’ve been given six months to a year several times and I’m still here and I don’t intend on leaving any time soon,” he said.

To pay tribute to him, Honor Flight San Diego organized a flag presentation in front of the Vietnam Memorial.

His walk down the wall was an emotional journey as he tried to keep an eye out for the names of friends.

His guardian, Paul Granger, was also overcome with emotion. Granger is a fellow Vietnam veteran and has been a guardian for Honor Flight nine times, but has never felt ready to walk down the memorial wall. That changed when Edd became his partner for the weekend.

“I wanted that experience for both of us and I didn’t want to go down there without someone sorting of holding hands,” said Granger, adding that there’s a certain bond between veterans who have experienced similar pasts.

Honor Flight San Diego is a nonprofit and relies on donations to afford to send veterans out to D.C., and each trip costs about $250,000. Honor Flight San Diego takes two trips east every year.

