Six San Diego female veterans tour Women's Memorial in D.C. with Honor Flight

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Honor Flight San Diego took their first trip in two years to Washington D.C. the weekend of Oct. 1, 2021. On this trip, 94 World War II veterans and Korean War veterans were flown to our Nation’s capitol to tour their war memorials.

On that trip were six women. The women took a separate trip to the Military Women’s Museum to take a look at the history of women in the military.

At the memorial, they each received recognition for their service.

One World War II veteran, Winona Ruth Gunther, received extra recognition because of her work as a Navy WAVE. She told the group about some of her memories from that time, including taking care of teenagers in the hospital.

“One young kid said to me, talk to me, I want to hear a women’s voice,” said Gunther.

Gunther also received a special award because she’s surpassed 100 years old. She turns 102 at the end of the year.

Every single woman on the trip has a special story and background. In addition to Gunther, fellow World War II veteran Patricia Mary MacIsaac also was a Navy WAVE. There were four female Korean War veterans, including Joy Charlene Prentice, Arlene Ann Dianish, Gail Helen Davis

and Mary Lou Voigt, who are all four Marines.

The women agree that they did not get the recognition they deserve during the wars, so they're thankful to be receiving it now.

"It’s about time they honor women," said Gunther.

Related Coverage:

