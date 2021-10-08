Bonds between branches formed on Honor Flight San Diego's trip to D.C.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Honor Flight San Diego’s first trip back to Washington D.C. since the pandemic began was an emotional rollercoaster for the 94 veterans who attended.

The group toured the various war memorials in the area, visiting everything from Arlington National Cemetery to the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial.

While visiting the different stops, the veterans created bonds. They went from being strangers to instantly connecting over shared pasts.

At Iwo Jima, three Marines ended up gathering in front of the large statue and sharing a bit about their service. One of them, a World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veteran, was at Iwo Jima and saw the raised flag with his own eyes. As the three stood there in front of Iwo Jima talking, they said there’s an instant connection because of their branch.

“We’re all Marines,” they all echoed.

Later, at the National Navy Yard Museum, a similar bond was formed between sailors. Navy veterans Ed Ewert and Charles Melville stopped and spoke, first joking about how to wear their uniform, then talking about which ships they served on. Melville wore a shirt that had all of his ships listed out.

“I’m happy for you and I thank you for everything you did for us young guys,” said Ewert, reaching out to shake Melville’s hand.

These were just a few instances of shared bonds between branches from the whole weekend. By the end of the trip, the 94 people had become close because of their connections through military service.

RELATED COVERAGE

