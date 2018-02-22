San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego County sheriff's deputy facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday afternoon in Vista on criminal charges, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Deputy Richard Fischer has been accused by several women of inappropriate behavior, with the first allegation coming to light in early November 2017 when a woman filed a $6 million claim against the department.



In the claim regarding an Aug. 20 incident, Fischer allegedly "told the woman he thought she was cute, hugged her for 10 seconds without consent and then rubbed his hands down her torso, shoulders, arms, back and buttocks. After the hug, he told her again he thought she was good looking, then hugged her again; the woman resisted more aggressively the second time."



In response to the claim, sheriff's officials said Fischer was placed on "administrative assignment."



Since the initial claim, more than a dozen other women have come forward, accusing Fischer of groping or fondling them or making unwanted advances.



At least six claims and lawsuits have been filed in the case. Fischer is being held on $100,000 bail.



Sheriff Bill Gore and District Attorney Summer Stephan are expected to speak on Fischer's case following the 1:30 p.m. arraignment.



RELATED STORIES :