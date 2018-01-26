Deputy tied to groping case named in K9 bite suit

SAN MARCOS, Calif (KGTV) – A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy accused of groping several women could cost the department even more money in a completely different case.

Deputy Richard Fischer is also the deputy named in a lawsuit stemming from a case in August. Eric Jacobs called 911 thinking there might have been an intruder in his garage. Fischer arrived with his K9 and another deputy.

RELATED:

Jacobs says he was in the kitchen while the deputy and the K9 looked around the garage. The dog was off his leash and found Jacobs in the kitchen and bit his leg.

“It went clear through, right up against the bone,” he said. “Severed a tendon and part of a ligament. Blood vessel (were) just dangling. (There was) blood all over.”

Two months later, Jacobs would see the deputy and the dog again after their picture was broadcasted on television after a woman accused him of groping her. More accusations from other women would follow.

“I recognized (Deputy) Fischer because of all the pictures I saw on TV have the dog. Magic is the dog,” Jacobs said. “that was kind of a surprise.”

It was surprising because, despite the dog attack, Eric says Fischer didn't seem like a bad guy.

“He was actually very kind to me at the hospital,” he said.

Jacobs didn't have anything to say about any of the accusations others have made about Fischer. He also added that his lawsuit wasn't anything personal. In fact, he has no problem turning to the Sheriff’s Department again.