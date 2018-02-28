San Diego HS student accused of threat on social media that included photo of Lego rifle

SAN DIEGO - A student at West Hills High School in California was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats after allegedly posting a threat on social media that included a picture of a Lego rifle.



Grossmont Union High School District officials confirmed that sheriff's deputies arrested the student, but no other details -- including the student's name, grade or age -- were immediately released.



District spokeswoman Catherin Martin tweeted: "Overnight, @SDSOSantee arrested a @WHHSWolfpack student for making terrorist threats after he posted a photo of a Lego rifle on social media with a threatening message. We thank law enforcement for their quick action. @SDSheriff takes any threats to our schools very seriously."



The student's arrest comes less than 24 hours after a Westview High School student was arrested after allegedly telling other students to stay home from school because he had planned to "shoot up the school" on Wednesday.



Officials said several students reported the threats to Westview High officials. School staff started investigating the threats before contacting police.



Since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school, San Diego County has seen a surge of threats being made to local schools.



In recent days, threatening messages were spray painted on the campus of Rancho Bernardo High School and, in two separate incidents, two teens were arrested over alleged threats against Torrey Pines High School.



Authorities have deemed a majority of the threats either non-credible or misunderstandings brought to light on social media.



