Search, rally for missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete held Saturday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly seven months after she vanished, the family of Maya Millete is not giving up on trying to find her.

Saturday, they — along with volunteers — held a rally to raise awareness about her disappearance. The rally comes just days after Chula Vista Police named Maya's husband, Larry Millete, as a "person of interest."

Maya's sister tells me they’re leaving no stone unturned to find her.

“We want to keep on going," Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said. "We want to keep the traction going."

At Saturday's rally, Maya's family and volunteers held "bring Maya home" posters and passed out fliers — all in an effort to keep Maya's disappearance front of mind.

“The whole point is not to have my sister’s case go in a cold case," said Drouaillet.

Maya's case has touched the hearts of many in the community. Even people like Manita Gordon-Hurt — who don’t know Maya personally — have joined in to help with weekly rallies and searches.

“There’s something about Maya that touches everybody. She’s a mom, she was a daughter, she was a sister," said Gordon-Hurt.

That relentless support from volunteers like Gordon-Hurt and others keep Drouaillet holding out hope to find her sister.

"Physically, emotionally, it’s been really tough for the family. But, our volunteers have always been behind us. We do get strength from them and from the community support,” Drouaillet said.

Maya was reported missing from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 10, three days after she was last seen. Maya's sister says Millete was the last person to see her.

This week, police confirmed that Millete was named a "person of interest" in the case in a gun violence restraining order against him. While police confirmed that information on Thursday, they added that, "due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time."

