Larry Millete to have phone privileges restricted in jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Larry Millete will have his phone privileges restricted while in jail, only able to call his attorney, according to a judge on Wednesday.

“I believe that you understood what your orders were and you violated them blatantly,” said Judge Maryann D’Addezio.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has made more than 129 phone calls in jail, and about nine hours worth of those calls have been directly to his children. Some of those calls have been in the middle of the night.

Millete was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with the murder of Maya by Chula Vista Police. Maya has been missing since January and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

He was given a protective order during the last hearing and told not to contact any witnesses or his three children. Prosecutors said he violated that order.

"Asked his 11-year-old to read headlines to him, asked to help calculate what the mortgage will be," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged that he has asked the children to watch the movie “Shot Caller” and to read him news headlines. They feel like this is traumatizing the children more.

His attorney, Bonita Martinez, claimed he was never given a physical copy of the order, while the judge said he blatantly violated the order.

Millete's lawyer also said she will file a motion to modify the restraining order to try to allow him to contact his kids. His lawyer told ABC 10News that all phone calls he makes are monitored and recorded.