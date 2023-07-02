WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories June 26 - July 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Now that we've entered July, it's time to turn the page on the season of May Gray and June Gloom. This week, the sun wasn't shy, as its rays shined across the county uninterrupted by cloud cover.

If you were among the thousands of people enjoying the great outdoors in America's Finest City this week, you may have missed a story or two in the news cycle.

We're here to help.

Below, you'll find the top headlines featured on 10News.com from Monday, June 26, to Sunday, July 2.

MONDAY

Controversial ordinance gives San Diego renters new rights

ABC 10News Reporter Austin Grabish looked into a new controversial ordinance that came into effect on Saturday in the city of San Diego that requires landlords to compensate renters when their lease is terminated through no fault of their own.

TUESDAY

Report: NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in possible murder-suicide

The in-laws and a nephew of NASCAR star and El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson were found dead Monday in a possible murder-suicide in an Oklahoma home.

WEDNESDAY

Loved ones remember mom, nurse killed in El Cajon murder-suicide

ABC 10News Reporter Michael Chen talked to the family of an East County mom and nurse killed in an apparent murder-suicide at her El Cajon home.

THURSDAY

Report: Carlsbad ranked least affordable housing market in San Diego Metro area

RealtyHop has conducted a recent study that has narrowed down the home costs in various regions of San Diego County. They concluded that Carlsbad was the least affordable place to buy a home in the San Diego area — read the full story to see how other neighborhoods fared.

San Diego State students & faculty react to Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

Although the state of California has had legislation on the books barring race-based admissions to public universities since 1996, there was a wide array of opinions on San Diego State's campus when the Supreme Court's major ruling came to light. Now, private universities in California must follow the same rules for admissions.

FRIDAY

Beachgoer survives 100-foot fall off Encinitas bluff

ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen spoke to a 24-year-old man who thought he was tumbling to his death as he plummeted from the top of a cliff nearby Moonlight Beach. As Chen put it, the young man suffered "a host of injuries."

SATURDAY

California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves

A California law approved by voters back in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages took effect on Saturday... technically. Read the full story for all the nitty-gritty details surrounding the new law.

If you've made it this far, thanks for following along! Check back in at the same time next week to find the top stories you may have missed.