Loved ones remember mom, nurse killed in El Cajon murder-suicide

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Speaking out for the first time, loved ones are remembering an East County mom and nurse killed in an apparent murder-suicide at her El Cajon home.

“Broken. I feel broken that I couldn't help her sooner,” said an emotional Melissa Jones.

Five days later, Jones says her pain is hard to bear.

“I miss her. We’re all going to miss her,” said Jones.

Last Thursday, her little sister, Denise Orpinela, 39, and husband Eric Orpinela, 42, were discovered dead in their trailer home in unincorporated El Cajon, along East Bradley Avenue.

Inside were their three children, ages 14, 13, and 9.

According to Jones, the children heard a loud thump in the evening hours. But it wasn't until the morning that the 13-year-old boy found his parents. He then ran to his 14-year-old sister for help.

“She broke down, and said, ‘Why did he do this to my mother?’” said Jones.

Jones says her niece called 911.

Deputies ruled the case a murder-suicide, with Eric shooting Denise, before turning the gun on himself.

“It is a nightmare. It is a nightmare,” said Jones.

Jones calls her sister, a beloved nurse at Kaiser Permanente, a joyful, positive person, and a devoted mom.

“She was a caring mother. She always had a smile on her face,” said Jones.

Jones says that positivity was tested in the past few months when Denise told family she was considering a divorce from her husband of some 13 years. In a phone conversation about two months ago, Jones says Denise became emotional.

“She did tell me he was very, very controlling. At this one moment, she did break down. She was in tears. She was wanted me to help her, and I told her I would help her,” said Jones.

Jones says she offered to take her and the kids in, at her home in New Mexico. Recently, Denise told the family she and Eric were selling the trailer home.

Jones wonders if her divorce plans came out that fateful night.

“I think he found out her plan and found out he was losing control,” said Jones.

Jones hoping by sharing her sister's story, she can help others in similar situations.

“Speak up. It’s the most important thing is to speak up, because there is so much help out there with family, friends, professionals,” said Jones. “I think Denise thought she had it under control ... that she was more of less keeping us all safe, at least in her heart.”

Jones says for now, the children are staying with a family friend until the courts determine custody.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with expenses for the children's future, including therapy.

Kaiser Permanente issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Denise Orpinela and want to express our sincerest condolences to her beloved children, family, and loved ones. Denise was a dedicated medical assistant that always put her patients first. She was kind, caring, compassionate, and a consummate professional. In short, Denise made the lives of everyone she worked with and cared for, better. It was an honor to work alongside Denise and she will be greatly missed by all of us at Kaiser Permanente.”