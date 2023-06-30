Supreme Court’s rejection of affirmative action in university admissions being criticized, praised

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action during college admissions is being criticized and celebrated by faculty and students on the San Diego State University campus.

“It's a very sweeping decision. It has huge implications,” said Frank Harris III, a professor at the school, who is serving as interim associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Harris III said the decision may not have as much of an impact on colleges and universities in California because for nearly 30 years the state has banned racial preference during admissions.

“But for other colleges and universities in other states that (do) not have similar legislation, it means that they're going to have to reconsider the ways in which they make sure that they have a diverse student body,” Harris III said.

SDSU computer science student Patrick Huynh said he welcomed the ruling.

"I don't personally think race has any correlation with your intelligence or anything of the sort."

Huynh was following some students’ fight at Harvard University, which led to the court’s ruling.

An anti-affirmative action group called Students for Fair Admissions sued Harvard University in 2014. The group represented Asian American students after finding the Ivy League school rated them lower than other applicants even if they had top grades.

Huynh doesn't agree with race being a factor during college and university admissions.

"As long as people qualify for their skills, I think that just makes a better school overall,” he said.