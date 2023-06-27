Report: NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in possible murder-suicide

(KGTV) – The in-laws and a nephew of NASCAR star and El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson were found dead Monday in a possible murder-suicide in an Oklahoma home.

ABC 10News’ Scripps sister station KJRH in Tulsa reported Muskogee Police were called to a home by a woman who reported a disturbance and said someone was in possession of a gun before she hung up the phone.

KJRH reported officers arrived to find one person dead inside the home at the front door.

Officers then heard a gunshot coming from inside the house and found the two other victims.

Muskogee Police said they believe Terry Janway killed her husband, Jack, and her 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, before taking her own life.

TMZ reported Terry and Jack Janway are the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra.

While the motive is unknown, Muskogee Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.