Controversial ordinance gives San Diego renters new rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A controversial new ordinance came into force on Saturday in San Diego requiring landlords to compensate renters when their lease is terminated through no fault of their own.

“This is a good step in the right direction,” said Rafael Bautista, director of the San Diego Tenants Union.

The ordinance, which was brought forward by San Diego Mayor Todd Florida and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera gives tenants new protections that start on the first day of their lease.

It forces landlords to compensate tenants with two-three months of rent when they serve a renter with a no-fault eviction.

The ordinance was opposed by many landlords and the California Apartment Association.

“Our members have a lot of concerns about the ordinance. This ordinance could add thousands of dollars in operating expenses for housing providers,” said Melanie Woods, vice president of local public affairs for the association.

Woods said California already has strong statewide protections in place for renters and said the ordinance will increase red tape and make it harder to operate rentals in San Diego.

“This ordinance has been framed as a solution to the housing crisis, but at the California Apartment Association, we believe the best way to get out of the housing crisis is to provide more homes that are going to be affordable to San Diegans and at all income levels.”

Bautista said the tenants’ union wants the city to go even further and cap rent increases at two percent starting next year.

“You know, 10% rent increases here after year are crushing. And the working class is feeding it. Many people are evicting from their homes. They end up homeless.”

The new ordinance contains several exemptions for landlords. Bautista said he’s already hearing from renters who are getting notices saying their properties are exempt from the new law.

He’s encouraging renters who face eviction to consult with an attorney or the tenants’ union.

“Most of the times there's ways to defend yourself and protect yourself against evictions.”