WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories July 31 - Aug. 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the first weekend in August, which means it's time to check out the stories you may have missed this week.

You've likely heard all about the new ordinance unsafe camping ordinance that started on Monday, so we'll be focusing on some headlines you may have missed for this week in the review article.

So — go ahead and peruse these stories as you sip on your Sunday morning coffee!

MONDAY

National City taco stand expands after viral TikTok

Six months ago, ABC 10News brought you a story about a National City taco stand that went viral thanks to the help of a local TikTok creator.

TUESDAY

Unhoused man describes staying at City of San Diego's Safe Sleeping site

A man staying at a Safe Sleeping site said he thinks it will attract more people with the Unsafe Camping Ordinance now being enforced in San Diego.

WEDNESDAY

Man who transformed into a dog takes a walk for the first time

It's a conundrum making the rounds online after a Japanese man wearing a hyper-realistic collie outfit took a stroll outdoors and posted a YouTube video of the excursion, garnering more than 4.6 million views in the 10 days it's been online.

THURSDAY

Man who shot K-9 to death killed by police during standoff at Mesa College

A 33-year-old man who shot and killed a police dog was shot to death by an officer during a standoff at the Mesa College campus in Clairemont early Wednesday morning.

FRIDAY

Jury awards former UCSD doctor $39 million

Kevin Murphy, a former UCSD oncologist, described the court case as a "David vs. Goliath" moment. A jury awarded him more than $39 million. Murphy won in court after filing a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against the university system in Sept. 2020.

He says the university diverted a $10 million gift for his research to the Moores Cancer Center without his consent.

SATURDAY

Hillcrest restaurant gets huge boost after San Diego Pride

Tony Ballo, owner of Tacaliente Mexican Grill, joined ABC 10News to discuss how San Diego's annual Pride event brought record numbers to their restaurant.

SUNDAY

WATCH: Pacific Beach bike burglar pets dog before leaving crime scene

A burglary suspect who stole a bike from a garage took his sweet time before leaving the scene of the crime, giving the home's Golden Retriever parting pets in the process.

Thanks for following along! And remember: Follow ABC 10News on TikTok to stay in the loop during the work week. You'll find a collection of various stories on there — from essential news, to serious to things you didn't expect would happen in your neck of the woods.

Plus, you'll get to see the "Week in Review" in video form.