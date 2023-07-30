National City taco stand expands after viral TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A taco stand in National City that went viral on TikTok six months ago is expanding.

In February, the taco stand, Blue Fire Bliss, went viral when a popular TikToker, Jesus Morales, stopped by for an hour and paid for all the tacos sold. He also left a $1,000 tip.

The owner, Teodoro Jimenez, got a lot of new customers. He's using the money to buy a new truck which is something he's been working towards for 25 years.

"I'm excited. I'm blessed. Thank you for blessings for me," he said.

"My dad is the one that has done it all for all of us since years ago," Joselyn Hernandez said. "He's been working non-stop. He's always working two to three jobs to sustain all of us."

Jimenez's truck is located off Epsilon Street in the Shell Town neighborhood.

