Man who shot K-9 to death killed by police during standoff in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man who shot and killed a police dog was shot to death by officers during a standoff at the Mesa College campus in Clairemont early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Armstrong Street in response to reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived and surrounded a white Tesla that may have been involved in the incident, but the driver sped away.

Police located the Tesla a short time later after it crashed on a nearby street, but the driver was not inside.

Officers eventually spotted the driver on Mesa College Drive, near the college's Continuing Education building, and ordered him to surrender. However, the man refused to comply and a standoff with police ensued.

During the standoff, officers opened fire at the man, but details on what prompted law enforcement to shoot the suspect were not immediately released.

ABC 10News learned that officers released a K-9 towards the man, but the man shot the dog. The dog later died from its injuries.

In a tweet, the San Diego Police Officers Association stated: “A violent shooting suspect killed one of our K-9 dogs this morning. Our dog saved the lives of the officers and citizens in the area. RIP. The suspect is no longer a threat and the officers and innocent victims of the shooting are uninjured.”

The suspect, who was not identified, died.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

In a statement, San Diego Community College District said:

Early this morning, a police-involved shooting took place on the Mesa College campus along Mesa College Circle near Lot 1. The incident involved officers from the San Diego Police Department who were pursuing a suspect. Currently, there is no indication that anyone from the college was involved.

All regular work, classes, services, and activities are expected to continue today. The campus is secure and people should report to work as usual. A police investigation is currently underway and lots 1, 2 and 3 will be closed until further notice, as will Mesa College Circle near the athletics fields. College Police will be directing people to park in other locations and parking enforcement will be suspended today. The lower campus will accessible via the Genesee Avenue/Marlesta Drive entrance.

Thanks for your cooperation. Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available. For additional information on campus parking and access, contact College Police Dispatch at 619-388-6405.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.