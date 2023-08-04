WATCH: Pacific Beach bike burglar pets dog before leaving crime scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A burglary suspect who stole a bike from a garage took his sweet time before leaving the scene of the crime, giving the home's Golden Retriever parting pets in the process.

The San Diego Police Department posted a surveillance video on social media in an attempt to garner new leads in the case. The burglary happened around 10:40 p.m. on July 15 in a Pacific Beach neighborhood, SDPD says.

The suspect, a white man, stole a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle, which costs about $1,300. Police noted the bike has identifying features making it stand out: It has 8-ball caps on the tire valves, an 8-ball logo on the frame and a checkered, black-and-white pattern on the rear-wheel frame.

In the video, the suspect was about to leave with the bike when the dog emerged from the house to give the criminal a friendly greeting.

The camera picked up some audio as well, showing the thief has quite the affinity for canines.

"You're so cool. You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you too," the thief told the dog, slurring his words. "Where's your dad? Your dad should not leave your garage door open."

The criminal called out to the homeowner, in what appeared to be an attempt to make sure the coast was clear. After petting the dog for about a minute, he made his escape.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, a gray shirt, blue shorts and orange athletic shoes, SDPD says and the video shows. He was also carrying a black and blue backpack.

SDPD is asking anyone who may recognize the burglar or bike to give them details that could help them identify the suspect.

"Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable," SDPD says.