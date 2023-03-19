Watch Now
Sinkhole appears in El Cajon neighborhood, forces road closure

Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 18, 2023
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says crews are responding to a sinkhole that appeared in a neighborhood, forcing a road closure in the area.

The sinkhole appeared in the 700 block of Mundy Terrace. A road closure is currently up at the intersection of Wyatt Place and Mundy Terrace, according to police. Teams from the public works department and Helix Water are working in the area.

El Cajon Police tweeted about the road closure around 7 p.m. Saturday.

A number of sinkholes have appeared across San Diego County in the last week or so because of the heavy rainfall.

