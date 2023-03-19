Sinkhole appears in El Cajon neighborhood, forces road closure

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says crews are responding to a sinkhole that appeared in a neighborhood, forcing a road closure in the area.

The sinkhole appeared in the 700 block of Mundy Terrace. A road closure is currently up at the intersection of Wyatt Place and Mundy Terrace, according to police. Teams from the public works department and Helix Water are working in the area.

El Cajon Police tweeted about the road closure around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police, Public Works, and Helix Water are on scene in the area of 700 Mundy Terrace for a sink hole. Road closure in place for Wyatt PL/ Mundy Terrace. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/bAV7KEvFwF — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 19, 2023

A number of sinkholes have appeared across San Diego County in the last week or so because of the heavy rainfall.

