12 mobile homes in Vista evacuated due to nearby sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Vista Fire Department says 12 mobile homes were evacuated at the Green Valley Mobile Home Park because of a nearby sinkhole and flooding.

According to VFD, the sinkhole is in the City of Oceanside, in the 3500 block of Sky Haven Lane. The mobile home park is located at 2130 Sunset Drive in Vista.

First responders were sent to the park at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

A total of 17 residents and seven pets were forced out of their homes.

Sky Haven Lane is closed from Emerald Drive to Sundown Lane as the evacuation order continues.

