Oceanside sinkhole deepens, work underway to prevent more damage to homes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Oceanside crews have begun working on a sinkhole that forced a dozen homes to evacuate Thursday morning at the Green Valley Mobile Home Park in Vista.

The sinkhole is on Sky Haven Lane in Oceanside, which is the street above the neighborhood.

Crews spent Friday stabilizing the slope to prevent further damage to the homes below ahead of another round of rain expected next week.

"We decided to relieve the downslope pressure by removing a portion of the roadway that was in a little bit of danger," said Brian Thomas, the City of Oceanside's engineer.

Thomas said the sinkhole sunk deeper overnight, posing an even bigger threat to homes below.

Denise Dougi, who had to evacuate her mobile home, noticed more movement when she returned to grab her belongings.

"The hill and my retaining wall are now touching the lower portion of the rear of my double wide," she said.

Dougi is one of 17 people who had to leave their homes.

The City of Vista said utilities were turned off to control flooding that resulted in the sinkhole and should be restored by Saturday.

Thomas said they're still looking into a cause, but that it's likely weather-related.

"It would be pure speculation at this point, but the evidence is pointing to over-saturation of the soil because of all the rain we've had," he said.​

If crews can't fix the sinkhole before the next round of rain, they'll cover the sight to prevent water from getting in.

Dougi admits she's concerned about more rain, but said she's prepared for whatever happens to her home.

​"I've already got the house crossed off my mind. It's already gone, so it'll just be a bonus if it survives," Dougi said.

If residents are unable to return home, the City of Vista said it'll work with them to find other permanent housing.