Encinitas residents worry more rain will make a giant sinkhole even worse

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - People who live near a sinkhole in Encinitas worry Tuesday night's rain will make a big problem, even bigger.

Tuesday city crews worked to stabilize the sinkhole on Lake Drive between Wales and Sea Village Way.

Beverly Goodman lives in Encinitas and wanted to see it in person.

"It’s a little worse because you’re up close and personal to it, and it’s a lot deeper than you can see, that part is really, really deep," said Goodman.

"I couldn’t believe it, it’s like three houses big. Wow. Water," said Greg Young who lives around the corner.

Lake Drive has been closed for weeks. Traffic has been rerouted to Crest Drive, which is normally a quiet cul de sac.

"The main problem is the speed of the drivers. This is a cul de sac, lots of kids playing in the street all the time and it’s always been a 25 mph zone and people go much slower than that when they get down here," said Young.

Signs are posted saying the access is only temporary, but people who live on Crest have concerns.

"If they were to petition to keep it open, the people on Crest would just be screaming and it wouldn't be a very fun council meeting," said Young.

