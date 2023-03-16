Repairs underway in Scripps Ranch after damaged stormwater pipe leads to sinkhole

SCRIPPS RANCH, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of San Diego said emergency repairs are underway after recent heavy rain and corrosion to a stormwater pipe caused a sinkhole to form in Scripps Ranch on Monday, March 13.

City crews are continuing the repairs in the area of Summerwood Court and Timberlake Drive, near the Miramar Reservoir. People who live nearby told ABC 10News they heard a loud noise over the weekend; they found out later that sound came from where the sinkhole formed.

Trees fell down in the vicinity as well. The residents also said they're worried the constant rain will make this problem worse. Additionally, they believe the storm drains aren't working properly.

"The storm drains all need to be checked, need to be cleared. Most storm drains are filled with leaves and branches," one person said.

"We are concerned about more rain and what that might do to the sinkhole, the other trees and our homes," another resident said.

Anthony Santacroce, a public information officer for the City of San Diego, sent the following statement to ABC 10News:

"Heavy corrosion of a 30-inch corrugated metal stormwater pipe has caused the erosion and failure of an adjacent slope near Jerabek Park in Scripps Ranch. The area has been blocked off as plans are underway for an emergency repair and restoration project for the pipe and hill slope."

The city also said the timeline for the repair is still being determined, as part of the emergency project planning. The immediate area has been blocked off for the public's safety.

A corrugated metal pipe's lifespan is typically between 40 and 70 years, and many of the stormwater pipes around San Diego needing repairs may be past their useful life, according to the city.

The city said its Stormwater Department recently secured funding to address those infrastructure needs. The department has also expanded its pipe repair team to tackle the problem more quickly.