Person of interest sought in fatal shooting on E. Street in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department have released an image of a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father of three nearly two months ago.

According to CVPD, Angel Bojorquez is wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting death of 38-year-old Eduardo Villasenor, which happened just before 10 a.m. in the 500 block of E St. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Witnesses told officers the suspect and Villasenor were seen driving westbound on E Street in two separate cars before they stopped along the roadway.

The drivers then got out of their cars and approached one another. Police say the suspect shot Villasenor and fled in a gray 4-door 2010 Nissan Altima sedan.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Villasenor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of his black Nissan Altima, which was stopped along the north curb in front of 593 E Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

CVPD says Bojorquez has ties to Tijuana (B.C. Mexico), Chula Vista, and San Diego, where he was believed to be living when the shooting happened. His car has a California license plate with the number 8NYE678.

On the day of the shooting, it was described as having a dent on the left (driver-side) rear quarter panel, a circular sticker on the left side of the trunk, and a sticker on the right (passenger-side) rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 [p3tips.com] if they wish to remain anonymous.