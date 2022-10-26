Chula Vista Police: Driver dies after being shot by another driver on E Street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A driver shot by another driver on E Street Wednesday morning died from his injuries, Chula Vista Police officials said.

CVPD tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m., saying it happened in the 500 block of E St. The department's public information officer said two vehicles were involved in the shooting, as one male driver shot another man who was driving.

The PIO also said the suspected shooter left the area in a silver or grey four-door sedan. It was last seen driving westbound on E Street, toward Interstate 5.

The victim in this shooting was taken to a hospital in the area with critical injuries. A CVPD official at the scene confirmed to ABC 10News that the victim, who was not identified, died.

E St. from Ash Avenue to Broadway was blocked off due to the shooting investigation.

"We will provide updates when the scene is cleared and regular traffic can resume," the tweet said.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather the latest details, and our newsroom will provide updates once they come in.