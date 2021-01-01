1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Submit News Tips
Weather
Alerts
Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Wildfires
Earthquake Preparedness
Ski Season Report
Traffic
Gas Prices
Flight Status
COVID-19
News | Local, U.S., World
News
US/World
Positively San Diego
Fact or Fiction
Military
Politics
Technology
Business
Your Voice, Your Vote
Your Health Matters
Conquering Addiction
Around the Web
Life In
Facing Extinction - The Vaquita
Podcast - ABC 10NEWS
Video Live Stream
10News Live News Casts
WATCH LIVE: BREAKING NEWS AND CONTINUING COVERAGE
ABC 10News on YouTube
ABC News
Team 10 Investigates
Positively San Diego
In-Depth
Exploring San Diego
Community Calendar and Events
Life In
Community
Leadership
Project Literacy
Month of a Million Meals
Stories for Change
Community Connection
Sports
Entertainment
TV Listings
Contests
Right This Minute
The List
Cracked
Pickler & Ben
Oscars Awards
Slideshows
News Slideshows
Entertainment Slideshows
Money
Shop Smart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Approved Home Pros
Marketplace
San Diego Connect
Senior Living
Home Improvement Collective
Month of a Million Meals
Your Health Matters
Pet of the Week
ABOUT ABC 10NEWS
Meet the ABC 10News Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Advertising with 10News
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
De'Anthony Taylor
KGTV San Diego
Digital Content Producer
Social
DONATE TODAY