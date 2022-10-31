Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making an emotional appeal for information, five days after a roadside shooting in Chula Vista claimed the life of a 38-year-old father of three.

"He's my little brother. We miss him very much,” said Celeste Villasenor.

As a small memorial grows at the scene, a grieving sister struggles to cope.

“Horrifying and in disbelief,” said Villasenor.

Last Wednesday, around 10 a.m., police say, according to witnesses, two cars stopped in the middle of the street in the 500 block of E street. Both drivers approached each other, before one shot the other and drove off.

Eddie Villasenor Jr. was found in the driver seat of his Nissan Altima with several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“Our family is shattered. Our hearts are broken,” said a tearful Villasenor.

She calls her little brother—a father of three children, ages 19, 5 and 4—a devoted dad and hard worker. He worked as a cook at several restaurants.

She doesn't know where he was headed that morning, but when it comes to the possibility of a road rage confrontation, she’s puzzled.

"My brother was a lover, not a fighter,” said Villasenor.

She says Eddie was a good driver and can't remember the last time she saw him upset about anything.

"Eddie was a loving person, a happy person. Always joking around. Smile on his face. Just a positive person,” said Villasenor.

The life of her brother was snuffed on in broad daylight, on a busy street.

“Evil. My brother didn't deserve that. That was very cowardly,” said Villasenor.

The suspect is described as a bald-headed, light-skinned man, driving an older model, gray Nissan Altima.

According to police, there is a circular sticker in the rear passenger window, a sticker on the trunk and a dent on the rear passenger side.

Villasenor says she doesn't know anyone who owns that type of car, or anyone who would want to hurt her brother.

She's hoping someone who can identify the shooter will come forward.

“We ask you with our all our hearts to come forward … My brother deserves justice,” said Villasenor.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

