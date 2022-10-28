UPDATE: Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department released pictures of a suspect vehicle as the search continues for the gunman who shot and killed another driver on E Street earlier this week.

CVPD said the car is a 2010 to 2012 gray Nissan Altima. The four-door sedan has a dent on the driver-side rear quarter panel, a circular sticker on the left side of the trunk and another sticker on the passenger-side rear window.

The suspect himself is described as a light-skinned man with a shaved or bald head, the press release says.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 500 block of E St. A CVPD press release said the suspect and victim were seen driving westbound on the street, and both cars stopped along the roadway.

Witnesses told police the drivers got out of their cars and approached each other. That's when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other.

Police identified the victim Friday afternoon as 38-year-old Eduardo Villasenor, who lived in Chula Vista. He was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting, but he died from his critical injuries.

If you have any information for CVPD regarding this shooting, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.