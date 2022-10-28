Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The search continues for a gunman who shot and killed a driver along a busy Chula Vista roadway Wednesday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old man.

"I was cleaning my yard and I hear about seven bangs," said Galindo Sanchez, who was home when a man was shot dead just a street away from his house in Chula Vista.

"I honestly never thought it would be gunshots," said Sanchez. "Maybe I heard something else."

Police say it happened on E St. near Broadway Wednesday at about 11 a.m. when two men stepped out of their cars. Then they approached one another, and one man fired multiple gunshots.

The victim later died at a local hospital.

The search is ongoing for the shooter, who witnesses say sped away on E St. towards the I-5.

"He has to be caught," said Sanchez.

For residents like Sanchez, broad daylight shootings are bringing on a scary trend.

"It's tough because I have two younger kids. My girl is 13 and I have a 10-year-old boy," said Sanchez. "Very strange when this happens, just a few feet from you."

It's one of multiple daytime shootings this year in Chula Vista.

Police are still searching for a man accused of shooting two homeless people near Harborside Park the morning of Aug. 26.

Meantime, 19-year-old Serenity Renee Nieblas, who was pregnant at the time, pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder after a pair of road rage incidents. In one of those confrontations, her boyfriend allegedly shot a man twice in traffic in May.

Sanchez says he hopes police catch up to the man responsible for Wednesday's homicide.

"You've got to show up and take responsibility for what you're doing, for what you did," said Sanchez.