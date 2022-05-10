Watch
Parents of Larry Millete file civil rights lawsuit against Chula Vista Police

KGTV
On Friday May 7, Chula Vista Police are serving a search warrant at Maya Millete’s home on the four-month anniversary of her disappearance.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The parents of Larry Millete have filed a lawsuit against Chula Vista Police and the City of Chula Vista alleging violation of civil rights and intentional infliction of mental distress.

In the lawsuit, the Milletes claim police left the family traumatized when they executed a search warrant at the home on May 7, 2021.

“The police officers just forced their way in the plaintiffs' grand daughters bedroom pointing their guns at them. Plaintiffs' grandchildren were in shock and terror,” the lawsuit alleges.

They also claim police picked up Millete’s kids from school without consent in September.

“When they went to pick up their grand daughters, plaintiffs were worried even more, because they were not at the usual pick-up spot. Plaintiffs went to the office to find out where they were,” the lawsuit continues. “Plaintiffs were told by the clerk that about 9:00 a.m. police took them. The CCV police officers did not return the three children until 5:30 p.m.”

Larry Millete is charged with murder for the death of his wife, Maya Millete. Maya’s body has never been found.

Read the full lawsuit here.

