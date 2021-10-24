Watch
Chula Vista's Police Chief Sits Down With ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt

Chief Roxana Kennedy says the May "Maya" Millete case was personal
Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy talks about Maya Millete Case with ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt
Posted at 9:08 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 00:08:52-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — After more than nine months, the Chula Vista Police Department, along with its partner agencies arrested Larry Millete for the murder of his wife May "Maya" Millete, despite the fact her body still hasn't been found.

ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt sat down one-on-one with Chula Vista's Chief of Police, Roxana Kennedy to talk about the case, the timing, and what's next.

Chief Kennedy called the case devastating, and described how her personal perspective as a wife and mother made this case especially painful. She tells Hunt in detail how investigators worked along side Child Protective Services thru all these months in order to protect the Millete children.

The Chief also described how no stone was left un-turned as her team worked around the clock to solve the case and serve justice for her murder.

Even without finding Maya's body the Chief says there is a strong case that needed to be methodically preserved until the time officers could arrest Larry and keep the children safe.

Now Chief Kennedy hopes the public will come forward. She hoping someone knows something or saw something.

Particularly on the day investigators believe Larry disposed of Maya's body in the family's 2015 black GX 460 Lexus with a custom license plate of: MAYLANI.

Millete Case

If you have any information please contact the Chula Vista Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

